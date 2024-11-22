TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 403.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.