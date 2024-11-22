Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. 19,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 94,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.
