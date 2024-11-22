The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $462,749.60 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CEO Carla Vernon sold 65,176 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $462,749.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,618,315.30. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Up 5.4 %

HNST stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $771.84 million, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 298.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Honest by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 157,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

