The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO David Loretta Sells 27,004 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $191,728.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 960,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,346.30. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $771.84 million, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 14.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 157,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

