The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) SVP Sells $16,557.20 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $16,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,728.30. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HNST stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

