The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.72) in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,908 ($49.20).

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,273 ($16.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4,907.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,023.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.45.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

