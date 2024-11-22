Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $7.93 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,763,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after buying an additional 833,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

