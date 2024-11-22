Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 24,707 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

