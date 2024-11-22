TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $119.77 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

