TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $130.93, with a volume of 917271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TKO. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

