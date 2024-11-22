TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Sells $61,380.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hall sold 66,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $61,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,158.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 1,811,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,615. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 796,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

