Todd Debonis Sells 41,884 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,482. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pixelworks Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 225,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 78.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 574,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

