Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of TTP opened at $51.94 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

