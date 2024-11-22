TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TPG were worth $361,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 38.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -447.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

