Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $262.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $175.88 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

