Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $18.73. Travelzoo shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 121,166 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Travelzoo Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, General Counsel Christina Sindoni Ciocca sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $176,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,340.05. This represents a 21.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,288 shares of company stock worth $7,123,608. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

