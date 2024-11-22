Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

