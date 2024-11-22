TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 218000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.