True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$11.30 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$14.05. The stock has a market cap of C$163.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.32.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

