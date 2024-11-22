Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $631,548.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.8 %

Trupanion stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

