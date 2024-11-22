Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 59 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.37 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

