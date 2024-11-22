Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLOI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.