Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $354,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

