Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 353,767 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

