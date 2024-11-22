Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in eBay by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 450,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

