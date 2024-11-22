TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. 1,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

TUI Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

