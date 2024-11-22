U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 23,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.33% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

