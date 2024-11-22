U.S. GoldMining Releases Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Whistler Project

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO) recently announced the release of a technical report updating the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Whistler Gold-Copper Project. The company’s 100% owned Whistler Project, located in Alaska, U.S.A., has undergone significant updates in its resource estimation, as detailed in the report titled “NI 43-101 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Whistler Project.”

This recent release follows the initial disclosure made on October 7, 2024, where the company had shared an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the same project. The technical report summary titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Initial Assessment for the Whistler Project, South Central Alaska” was also released on that date, with an effective date of September 12, 2024.

On November 20, 2024, the company made public the more detailed technical report mentioned earlier, “NI 43-101 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Whistler Project.” The report provides a comprehensive overview of the project’s mineral reserves and updates. Additionally, it includes relevant information regarding the effective date of September 12, 2024.

Included as part of this filing are the exhibits related to the recent report. The consent of the qualified person responsible for compiling the Technical Report is attached as Exhibit 23.1. Moreover, the Technical Report itself is available as Exhibit 99.1. These exhibits have been incorporated by reference within the SEC filing to provide interested parties with further insights into the revised Mineral Resource Estimate for the Whistler Project.

As per the regulatory filing, U.S. GoldMining Inc. stated that the Technical Report and the consent of the qualified person are integral to understanding the updated estimates and comprehensive details regarding the Whistler Gold-Copper Project. Investors and stakeholders can access these documents for a more thorough analysis of the project’s current standing.

This release signifies U.S. GoldMining’s commitment to transparency and timely disclosure of significant updates related to its flagship project. By providing detailed reports and essential information, the company aims to keep its investors well-informed about the progress and potential of the Whistler Project.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

