U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.
USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.6 %
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.
Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $191,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,773.76. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $166,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,236.74. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.