U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.6 %

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $191,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,773.76. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $166,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,236.74. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.