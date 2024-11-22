UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $939.58 and last traded at $943.29. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.90.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.71.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Company Profile

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

