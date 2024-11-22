UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. UGI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 313,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

