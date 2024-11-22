Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells $84,919.59 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -210.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 752,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

