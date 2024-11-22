Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells $84,919.59 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of UA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -210.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.