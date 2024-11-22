Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Raised by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7,466.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,248 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.63 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

