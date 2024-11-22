Unilever’s (UL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

