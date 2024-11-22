Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

