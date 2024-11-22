United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.41. Approximately 8,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 57.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $324,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.