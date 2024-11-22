Valence8 US LP Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,907,000 after buying an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $39,278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after purchasing an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,431.01. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.39 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.