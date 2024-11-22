Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $63.16. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 55,438 shares changing hands.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

