Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.56 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

