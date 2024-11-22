Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

