Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VXF stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $201.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

