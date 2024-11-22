Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,806,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,415,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

