Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.