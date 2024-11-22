Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $335.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.18 and a fifty-two week high of $342.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

