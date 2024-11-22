Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 525,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 567,191 shares.The stock last traded at $274.09 and had previously closed at $274.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

