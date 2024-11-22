Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 8.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $42,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

