Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.43 and last traded at $295.31, with a volume of 13887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

