Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 30,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Veradigm Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

