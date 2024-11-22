VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.86 and traded as high as $77.08. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $77.08, with a volume of 1,853 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -49.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

