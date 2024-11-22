VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.86 and traded as high as $77.08. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $77.08, with a volume of 1,853 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -49.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.