Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 71,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
